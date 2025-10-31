Adani Energy Solutions plans ₹18,000 crore capex for FY26, says CEO

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) has planned up to Rs 18,000 crore capital expenditure, including Rs 6,000 crore already spent on various projects, in the current fiscal year, a senior official said during an earnings call.

Replying to a question of capital expenditure on a consolidated basis, AESL CEO Kandarp Patel said, "For the full year, we will do about Rs 11,400 crore in transmission, Rs 1,600 crore in distribution and Rs 4,000 crore in smart metering. So, in smart metering, we'll add about Rs 2,000 crore. In distribution, we'll add about Rs 1,100 crore in the second quarter. And in transmission, we'll add about Rs 8,000 crore in the second quarter." He said the total capex will be of the order of Rs 17,000-18,000 crore and Rs 6,000 crore has been spent so far.

Of the Rs 6,000 crore already spent, Rs 3,350 crore was on transmission, about Rs 700 crore in distribution and about Rs 2,000 crore in smart metering. Patel said the company will have a capex of about Rs 10,000 crore for Navi Mumbai entire area, which will span over about five years. He also said the Rs 2,000 crore per year will be the capex for Navi Mumbai only (for the next five years). Patel further said in the next half (of the fiscal year), the company will capitalise about Rs 10,000 crore of capex. "So at least we will commission three projects. We are trying to get the fourth project also commissioned in the next quarter, but we'll at least commission three projects which will add revenue of about Rs 1,700-1,800 crore," he added.