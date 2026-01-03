Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said it has reported a rise in production of aluminium, zinc and iron ore during the December quarter.

However, production of steel, and oil and gas dropped during the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company's total aluminium production during the quarter rose marginally by 1 per cent, mined metal production at Zinc India increased 4 per cent, and mined metal production at Zinc International rose 28 per cent.

In the oil and gas segment, Vedanta's average daily gross operated production dropped 15 per cent during the quarter to 84,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).