In the oil and gas segment, Vedanta's average daily gross operated production dropped 15 per cent during the quarter to 84,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd)

Vedanta
Vedanta(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 10:04 PM IST
Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said it has reported a rise in production of aluminium, zinc and iron ore during the December quarter.

However, production of steel, and oil and gas dropped during the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company's total aluminium production during the quarter rose marginally by 1 per cent, mined metal production at Zinc India increased 4 per cent, and mined metal production at Zinc International rose 28 per cent.

The production of saleable iron ore rose 3 per cent to 1.6 million tonnes during the quarter.

The quarterly saleable ore production was "up 3 per cent YoY and 49 per cent Q-o-Q with improved operational efficiencies", Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE.

The saleable steel production during the quarter declined marginally by 1 per cent, the filing said.

Vedanta Group is a global leader in critical minerals, transition metals, energy, and technology, with operations spanning India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Vedanta LtdVedanta GroupQ3 results

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

