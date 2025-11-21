Groww parent Billionbrains' Q2 profit rises 12% on higher active users

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Indian online stockbroker Groww, reported a 12 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by a jump in active users.

Groww, which was founded almost a decade ago and made its stock market debut earlier this month, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹471 crores ($53.14 million), up from ₹420 crores a year ago.

The company's active users grew 20 per cent to 14.8 million, it said.

Shares held gains after the results at 7.1 per cent.

Groww competes with Angel One, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Zerodha in India.

It is the country's largest online investment platform by active users and offers trading in equities, mutual funds, and fixed-income products.