Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Groww parent Billionbrains' Q2 profit rises 12% on higher active users

Groww parent Billionbrains' Q2 profit rises 12% on higher active users

Groww competes with Angel One, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Zerodha in India

Q2 earnings, Q2 result
Groww is the country's largest online investment platform by active users and offers trading in equities, mutual funds, and fixed-income products | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Indian online stockbroker Groww, reported a 12 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by a jump in active users.

Groww, which was founded almost a decade ago and made its stock market debut earlier this month, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹471 crores ($53.14 million), up from ₹420 crores a year ago.

The company's active users grew 20 per cent to 14.8 million, it said.

Shares held gains after the results at 7.1 per cent.

Groww competes with Angel One, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Zerodha in India.

It is the country's largest online investment platform by active users and offers trading in equities, mutual funds, and fixed-income products.

A surge in retail investor participation, driven by rising financial literacy in India, has enabled Indian exchanges to onboard approximately 10 million new registered investors every six to seven months since March 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lenovo India Q2 result: Revenue grows 23% to $1.2 bn on rising digitisation

Microsoft India profit rises 39% to ₹1.2K cr in FY25, revenue at ₹28,754 cr

Siemens Q2 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to ₹485 crore

Dish TV Q2 results: Net loss widens to ₹132.6 crore, revenue drops 26.4%

FirstCry parent reports ₹2,099 crore in revenue for September quarter

Topics :Company ResultsGrowwQ2 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story