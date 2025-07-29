Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zee Media Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹8.81 crore as revenue grows

Zee Media Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹8.81 crore as revenue grows

The company had posted a net loss of ₹10.38 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL)

Zee Media
Its revenue from operations rose 3.63 per cent to ₹182.36 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹175.96 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Private news broadcaster Zee Media on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹8.81 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹10.38 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL).

Its revenue from operations rose 3.63 per cent to ₹182.36 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹175.96 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ZMCL's total expenses were at ₹194.55 crore, down 2.4 per cent in the June quarter of FY26.

Total income of ZMCL, which includes other income, stood at ₹183.11 crore, up 3.24 per cent.

ZMCL is one of the leading news networks in India. Formerly known as Zee News Ltd, it operates a cluster of 20 TV news channels.

Shares of Zee Media Corporation Ltd settled at₹ 13.72 apiece on the BSE, up 0.44 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Piramal Enterprises Q1FY26 net profit rises 52%; CFO Goyal resigns

L&T Q1 results: Profit rises 30% to ₹3,617 crore on strong revenue

Asian Paints sees 6% profit drop in Q1, strong performance in int'l markets

Q1 results today: L&T, Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, NTPC on July 29

IndusInd Bank net profit plunges 72% due to rise in retail bad loans

Topics :Company NewsZee MediaQ1 results

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story