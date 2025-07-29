Zee Media Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹8.81 crore as revenue grows

Private news broadcaster Zee Media on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹8.81 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹10.38 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL).

Its revenue from operations rose 3.63 per cent to ₹182.36 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹175.96 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ZMCL's total expenses were at ₹194.55 crore, down 2.4 per cent in the June quarter of FY26.

Total income of ZMCL, which includes other income, stood at ₹183.11 crore, up 3.24 per cent.