Adani Energy Solutions Q1FY24 results: Net profit dips 5.9% to Rs 175 crore

As compared to Rs 389.45 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31, the net profit was down 55 per cent

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, formerly Adani Transmission, on Monday reported a 5.9 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 175.06 crore in the quarter that ended on June 30 as compared to Rs 185.99 crore in the same quarter last year. 

As compared to Rs 389.45 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31, the net profit was down 55 per cent. 

Its revenue from operations from generation, transmission and distribution business jumped 20 per cent to Rs 3,663.9 crore as compared to Rs 3,048.68 crore last year. Sequentially, the revenue was up 15.2 per cent from Rs 3,179.29 crore. 

Adani Transmission Ltd last week said it has renamed itself to Adani Energy Solutions Limited with immediate effect.

"The company's name has been changed from Adani Transmission Limited to Adani Energy Solutions Limited w.e.f. 27th July, 2023 pursuant to the even dated 'Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name' received from the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad," a BSE filing said.

Adani Energy Solutions, erstwhile Adani Transmission, is the country's largest private transmission company, with presence across 14 states. 

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 3:24 PM IST

