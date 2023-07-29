Home / Companies / Results / NTPC consolidated net profit rises 23% to Rs 4,907 cr in June quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit rises 23% to Rs 4,907 cr in June quarter

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor (capacity utilisation) of 77.43 per cent as against the national average of 70.38 per cent during Q1 FY24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday posted over 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,907.13 crore for June quarter 2023-24.

In the year-ago period, net profit was Rs 3,977.77 crore, NTPC said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations dipped slightly to Rs 43,390.02 crore from Rs 43,560.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

"NTPC Group generated 103.98 Billion Units in Q1 FY24 as compared to 104.42 Billion Units in Q1 FY23. NTPC's standalone gross generation in Q1 FY24 is 88.55 Billion Units as compared to 90.49 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period," it said.

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor (capacity utilisation) of 77.43 per cent as against the national average of 70.38 per cent during Q1 FY24.

On a standalone basis, total income of NTPC in Q1 FY24 was Rs 39,681 crore as against Rs 40,726 crore earlier.

Profit After Tax (PAT) on standalone basis was Rs 4,066 crore as against Rs 3,717 crore in Q1 FY23, registering an increase of 9.39 per cent, it stated.

Average power tariff of the company during April-June 2023 was Rs 4.53 per unit, lower than Rs 4.57 per unit in the same period a year ago.

NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity stood at 73,024 MW as on June 30, 2023 compared to 69,114 MW a year ago.

Topics :NTPCQ1 resultsPower Sector

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

