Adani Power Q1 results: Net profit down 55% due to higher expenses

Total income declined to Rs 15,474 cr in the April-June quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 18,109 cr in the same quarter of the last year. Total expenses increased Rs 10,568.44 cr in the quarter from Rs 9,309.39 cr in the same period a year ago.
Adani Power CEO S B Khyalia in the statement said, "As Adani Power grows from strength to strength, we have undertaken advance development activities to secure execution pipelines for three ultra-supercritical projects of 1,600 MW each to prepare ourselves for the anticipated resurgence in the thermal power sector." Operating revenue growth was tempered in comparison to volume growth due to lower tariff realisation, it said.
Consolidated power sale volume was at 24.1 billion units (BU) in the first quarter of FY25, up by 38 per cent from 17.5 BU in Q1 FY24 due to improved power demand and larger effective operating capacity.
