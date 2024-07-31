Adani Power Q1 results: Net profit down 55% due to higher expenses

Adani Power on Wednesday reported over 55 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,913 cr in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period due to higher expenses.



The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 8,759 cr in the quarter ended on June 30, 2023.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total income declined to Rs 15,474 cr in the April-June quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 18,109 cr in the same quarter of the last year. Total expenses increased Rs 10,568.44 cr in the quarter from Rs 9,309.39 cr in the same period a year ago.

