Zee Ent Q1 results: Profit up at Rs 118.10 cr, revenue rises 7.6%

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 118.10 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 53.42 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The total income of the company was up 7.56 per cent to Rs 2,149.52 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 1,998.26 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses of ZEEL was at Rs 1,941.12 crore, marginally up in the June quarter of FY25.