Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

The consolidated net profit of Aditya Birla Capital for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) saw a rise of 51.06 per cent to Rs 648.76 crore compared to Rs 429.47 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 6.18 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 608.65 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 7,044.97 crore, compared to Rs 5,590.28 crore year-on-year (YoY), rising 26.02 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was down 12.2 per cent. It was Rs 8,024.95 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 7,051.59 crore, compared to Rs 5,599.04 crore YoY, up 25.9 per cent.

Sequentially, the total income was down 12.42 per cent. It was Rs 8,051.82 crore in Q4FY23.

The company's individual first year premium (FYP) grew by 32 per cent YoY to Rs 540 crore.