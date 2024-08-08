Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Alembic Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit increases 12% to Rs 135 cr

Alembic Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit increases 12% to Rs 135 cr

Total income increased to Rs 1,564 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 1,498 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing

Alembic Pharmaceuticals ups its US game plan, acquires Orit
The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 121 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 12 per cent to Rs 135 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 121 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total income increased to Rs 1,564 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 1,498 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

"India branded business continues to work on improving the execution ability both in quality and scale," Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Shaunak Amin said.

The specialty and animal health segment witnessed robust growth, he added.

"The USFDA conducted an audit at our formulation facility F1, without any observations, underscoring our dedication to compliance and quality. The US business grew by 18 per cent during the quarter," Amin said.

Shares of the company ended 0.11 per cent down at Rs 1,218.65 apiece on the BSE.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Alembic Pharma Q1FY25: Profits up 10% YoY at Rs 131 cr; stock slips in red

Stocks to watch, July 15: HCLTech, DMart, RVNL, IREDA, Zomato, Lupin

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA nod for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Alembic gets USFDA nod for generic injection to treat hereditary angioedema

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND vs ESP hockey at 5:30 PM; Aman books semis berth

Topics :Alembic Pharmaceuticalspharmacypharmaceutical firmsQ1 results

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story