MRF Q1 results: Net profit dips to Rs 571 cr, total income at Rs 7,280 cr

MRF tyres
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:42 PM IST
Tyre maker MRF on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 571 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 589 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 7,280 crore for the period under review as against Rs 6,515 crore in the June quarter of FY24, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 4.80 per cent higher at Rs 1,41,130 apiece on the BSE.


First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

