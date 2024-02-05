Home / Companies / Results / TRSL Q3 result: PAT rises 91.3% to Rs 75 cr, revenue reaches Rs 954 cr

TRSL Q3 result: PAT rises 91.3% to Rs 75 cr, revenue reaches Rs 954 cr

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on Monday said its profit after tax in December quarter rose 91.3 per cent to Rs 75.03 crore.

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 39.22 crore in the year-ago period, TRSL said in a filing to BSE.

Net revenues during the third quarter increased to Rs 954.68 crore from Rs 766.4 crore in the year-ago period.

"The company's robust performance in Q3 FY24 is a reflection of our sustained operational momentum. On a year-over-year basis, the freight rolling stocks/passenger rolling stocks recorded substantial growth.

"The government's unwavering emphasis on the building of world-class rail infrastructure in India makes us enthusiastic about higher and sustained growth in the upcoming quarters," TRSL Vice Chairman and Managing Director Umesh Chowdhary said.

TRSL offers mobility solutions with its presence in both the passenger and freight rail systems including railway wagons, components, passenger coaches and metro coaches.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

