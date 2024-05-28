Home / Companies / Results / Amara Raja Energy Q4 results: Net profit rises nearly 62% to Rs 228 crore

Amara Raja Energy Q4 results: Net profit rises nearly 62% to Rs 228 crore

Revenue grew nearly 15% to Rs 2,797 crore, boosted by a 19% rise in the company's lead-acid batteries and allied products segment, which accounts for nearly all its revenue

Q4
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian battery maker Amara Raja Energy & Mobility posted a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its batteries from the automobile companies.

The company's standalone net profit rose nearly 62% to Rs 228 crore ($27.4 million) in the three months to March 31, still shy of analysts' average estimate of 2.33 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The automobile industry's requirement for batteries rose in the quarter as vehicle production increased more than 21% year-on-year, according to data from industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Amara Raja has top automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hero MotoCorp, as its clients.
 

Revenue grew nearly 15% to Rs 2,797 crore, boosted by a 19% rise in the company's lead-acid batteries and allied products segment, which accounts for nearly all its revenue.

The segment also includes its industrial business, which benefitted from the expansion of India's 5G network, as Amara Raja also supplies batteries to telecom equipment manufacturers.

The company's expenses rose nearly 14%, led by increased inventory purchases. Raw material costs, including lead, a key input for battery makers, rose 2%.

Rival battery maker Exide Industries beat its fourth-quarter profit estimates last month.

 

 

Also Read

Amara Raja jumps 37% so far in April, nears record high on healthy outlook

Telangana will extend support to Amara Raja's Rs 9,500 cr project: CM Reddy

Amara Raja jumps 7% to nearly 3-yr high; Exide Ind up 5% on heavy volumes

Amara Raja chief Galla takes break from politics to focus on business

RIL, JSW Neo, Amara Raja among 7 bidders for gigawatt battery production

MedPlus Health Q4 results: Consolidated net profit up 25.6% at Rs 33.39 cr

TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports net profit at Rs 5.4 crore in Q4

3M India Q4 results: PAT increases 27% to 173 cr, revenue up by 19%

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q4 results: Consolidated PAT at Rs 5.38 cr

RITES Q4FY24 results: Net profit marginally declines to Rs 137 crore

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Battery makersAmara Raja Batteries

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story