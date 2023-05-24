APM Terminals Pipavav Q4 profit rises 31%, Ebitda stands at Rs 129.94 cr

APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.13 crore for the fourth quarter of the year ended March 2023.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 75.09 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

According to a company statement, revenue from operations for the fourth quarter under consideration stood at Rs 234.73 crore as against Rs 219.67 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 129.94 crore from Rs 127.98 crore in Q4FY22.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 313.81 crore, growth of 59 per cent as compared with Rs 197.68 crore in FY22.

Revenue for the fiscal year stood at Rs 916.95 crore as against Rs 741.36 crore a year ago.

The container cargo business for the quarter stood at 1,99,000 TEUs, showing a robust growth of 22 per cent.

APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India's leading gateway ports for containers, dry bulk cargoes, liquid bulk, and RoRo with a connectivity to India's northwest hinterland through rail and road network.