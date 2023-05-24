Home / Companies / Results / Hindalco Q4 results: Profit falls 48% to Rs 832 cr, Rs 3 dividend declared

Hindalco Q4 results: Profit falls 48% to Rs 832 cr, Rs 3 dividend declared

During the quarter, the company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 19,995 crore from Rs 18,969 crore in Q4FY22

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported a 48 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 832 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31 as compared to Rs 1,601 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. 
During the whole year (2022-23), the company's net profit fell to Rs 3,326 crore from Rs 5,507 crore in the previous year. 

During the quarter, the company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 19,995 crore from Rs 18,969 crore in Q4FY22. In FY23, its revenue from operations was up to Rs 76,878 crore from Rs 67,653 crore in the previous year. 
The company's board of directors declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the year that ended on March 31. 

HindalcoHindalco resultsQ4 Resultsmetal sector

First Published: May 24 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

