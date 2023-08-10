Home / Companies / Results / Apollo Tyres Q1 profit more than doubles to $48.07 million on lower costs

Apollo Tyres Q1 profit more than doubles to $48.07 million on lower costs

Apollo Tyres reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by lower rubber costs and strong domestic auto sales

Reuters BENGALURU
Photo Courtesy: Apollo Tyres

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Apollo Tyres reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by lower rubber costs and strong domestic auto sales.

The company's consolidated profit more than doubled to 3.97 billion rupees ($48.07 million) in the three months ended June 30 from 1.77 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 3.73 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Rubber prices, a key raw material for the tyre industry, have fallen by about 20%-25% over the last year through May, according to HDFC Securities.

Apollo's raw materials costs dropped 15.5% during the quarter, while revenue from operations rose 5.1% to 62.45 billion rupees.

Popular utility vehicles and premium motorcycle sales remained robust during the quarter as high-income consumers largely shrugged off the impact of inflation. Easing supply-chain bottlenecks also helped gradually ramp up production.

Indian automakers recorded an increase in passenger vehicle demand in recent months, aided by demand for new models, while premium two-wheeler makers reported sales growth on steady urban demand.

Apollo's peers MRF Tyres, CEAT and JK Tyres & Industries also logged big profit jumps on the back of higher demand and easing costs.

Apollo Tyre's shares were down 1.6% on Thursday ahead of the results, after rising about 27% during the April-June quarter.

($1 = 82.5830 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Apollo Tyres: Valuations reflect positives, margin expansion a key trigger

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

Hero MotoCorp misses Q1FY24 profit view on reduction in sales volume

LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

LIC India Q1 profit rises fourteen-fold, reports PAT of Rs. 95.44 bn

Torrent Power net up 6% to Rs 532 cr in June quarter due to higher revenues

HGS Q1 net profit slumps to Rs 16.63 crore as other income declines

Topics :Apollo TyresQ1 results

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story