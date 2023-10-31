Home / Companies / Results / Arvind profit falls 36% in Sept qtr as textiles drag despite low costs

Arvind profit falls 36% in Sept qtr as textiles drag despite low costs

Textile companies have hit a rough patch due to low cotton arrivals, higher import duty and energy costs, and an inventory pile-up, analysts said

Reuters Bengaluru
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian textiles and leather goods maker Arvind on Tuesday reported a 36% fall in second-quarter profit, hurt by slow demand pickup in fabrics amidst inflationary pressure.

The company's consolidated net profit fell to 800.1 million rupees ($9.6 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 1.25 billion rupees a year ago.

Textile companies have hit a rough patch due to low cotton arrivals, higher import duty and energy costs, and an inventory pile-up, analysts said.

Also, demand in the U.S. and European markets has yet to rebound.

Revenue at Arvind, which houses brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, fell 11.4%, although expenses also declined 12% helped by lower raw material costs.

The company said revenues fell primarily on account of price deflation acting in tandem with lower input costs.

Arvind's profit in its core textiles division fell 17.3%, while that in its smaller segment, advanced materials, rose 13%.

The company saw low price realisations in its woven segment due to sluggish demand.

During the quarter, key export markets saw muted demand as customers continued to be cautious.

However, the company expects volume to pick up in the second half of the financial year that ends March 31.

Shares of Arvind rose 7.3% to 191.2 rupees after the results.

($1 = 83.2575 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Also Read

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

Textile maker Arvind reports revenue drop of 14% in March quarter

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Mindspace REIT's Q2 net operating income jumps 18% to Rs 491 crore

Servotech Power Systems net profit grows three-fold to Rs 3.12 crore in Q2

GMR Airports Infrastructure reduces loss to Rs 190 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

SIS Ltd Q2 results: Profit rises 11.6% to Rs 75 crore, revenue up 11%

KPIT Technologies Q2 results: Net profit zooms 69% at Rs 141 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Q2 resultsArvind textiletextile industry

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story