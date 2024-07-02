Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Avenue Supermarts Q1 results: Revenue rises 18.4% to Rs 13,712 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported an 18.36 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 13,711.87 crore for the June quarter.

The company had a revenue from operations of Rs 11,584.44 crore in the year-ago period, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

"Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) June 30, stood at Rs 13,711.87 crore," Avenue Supermarts said.

The total number of stores as of June 30 stood at 371. This also includes one store in Rajkot, Gujarat, which is temporarily closed for customers, it added.

The Damani family-promoted company also added the "standalone revenue from operations for QE June 30, 2024 given above is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company."

In the April-June quarter of FY23, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was at Rs 9,806.89 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, the National Capital Region, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

