Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Awfis Q3FY25 results: Net profit at Rs 15.17 cr, income rises to Rs 331 cr

Awfis Q3FY25 results: Net profit at Rs 15.17 cr, income rises to Rs 331 cr

Co-working firm Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.17 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal on higher income.

Awfis
Photo: X@myawfis
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Co-working firm Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.17 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 6.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 331.46 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 225.77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on February 11.

"Since March 2024, we added around 27,000 seats and 33 centres to reach 1,20,000 seats and 193 operational centers ... We remain confident in reaching our target of 1,35,000 operational seats by March 2025," said Amit Ramani, Chairman and Managing Director, Awfis Space Solutions.

Awfis is one of the leading operators of flexible managed office space in the country.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q3 results today: RVNL, Glenmark Pharma, MTNL to post earnings on Feb 14

Carborundum Universal records Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 37.61 crore

Nestle beats sales forecasts but expects profit margin to shrink in 2025

SJVN Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises at 7% to Rs 149 cr on higher revenue

Hindalco Q3FY25 results: Net profit up 60.2%, beats street estimates

Topics :AwfisQ3 resultsfiscal year cycleCo-working spaces

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story