Awfis Q3FY25 results: Net profit at Rs 15.17 cr, income rises to Rs 331 cr

Co-working firm Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.17 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 6.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 331.46 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 225.77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on February 11.

"Since March 2024, we added around 27,000 seats and 33 centres to reach 1,20,000 seats and 193 operational centers ... We remain confident in reaching our target of 1,35,000 operational seats by March 2025," said Amit Ramani, Chairman and Managing Director, Awfis Space Solutions.

Awfis is one of the leading operators of flexible managed office space in the country.