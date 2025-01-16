Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Waaree Renewables Technology Q3 results: Net profit falls 17% to Rs 53 cr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.23 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing

Waaree Renewable Technologies
The company's total income increased to Rs 364.12 crore from Rs 324.67 crore a year ago. | Photo: X@waareegroup
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Waaree Renewables Technology Limited (WRTL) on Thursday reported about 17 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 53.48 crore for the December 2024 quarter, hit by higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.23 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing. 

The company's total income increased to Rs 364.12 crore from Rs 324.67 crore a year ago.

Its expenses also rose to Rs 293.39 crore from Rs 238.28 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

WRTL is a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, which is among India's largest solar PV module manufacturers.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

