Waaree Renewables Technology Q3 results: Net profit falls 17% to Rs 53 cr

Waaree Renewables Technology Limited (WRTL) on Thursday reported about 17 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 53.48 crore for the December 2024 quarter, hit by higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.23 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 364.12 crore from Rs 324.67 crore a year ago.

Its expenses also rose to Rs 293.39 crore from Rs 238.28 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

WRTL is a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, which is among India's largest solar PV module manufacturers.