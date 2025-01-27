Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Bain Capital backed 360 One WAM to acquire B-K Securities for $205 million

Bain Capital backed 360 One WAM to acquire B-K Securities for $205 million

The number of individuals with more than $30 million of assets is expected to grow by 50% between 2023 and 2028, according to a Knight Frank wealth report

Bain Capital
Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Preeti Singh 
360 One WAM will acquire one of India’s oldest brokers Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. for Rs 17.74 billion ($205 million) as the Bain Capital-backed wealth manager looks to add retail and institutional investors to its roster of high networth individuals. 
Separately, it will also buy the Batlivala & Karani group’s unit B&K Finserv for Rs 1.1 billion in cash, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
 
360 One, which manages around $68 billion of assets, will pay Rs 6 billion in cash and the rest in stock valued at Rs 1,174.13 apiece for the acquisitions, it said.
 
B&K is a leader in the mid- and small-cap companies space and has a strong presence in the corporate treasury segment, the filing said.  
 
The acquisition will help 360 One offer broking services across all market segments — ultra-high networth individuals, high networth individuals, institutional and retail investors, the filing said.

Also Read

Global luxury sales to fall 2% in 2024, among weakest years on record: Bain

Top 5 private equity players invested $9 billion in in first half of 2024

AI global market may touch $990 bn by 2027 with 40-55% AGR: Report

LIVE: PM Modi speaks to US president Donald Trump over phone

Mahindra Logistics Q3 results: Loss at Rs 9.03 cr, revenue jumps 14%

 
The number of individuals with more than $30 million of assets is expected to grow by 50% between 2023 and 2028, according to a Knight Frank wealth report.
 
360 ONE already serves about 7500 families in the high networth and ultra high networth individuals category, and is looking to tap the growing number of affluent families in the country’s smaller cities.
 
“The big revolution in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities will happen in the Rs 50 million to Rs 250 million range,” its co-founder Karan Bhagat had said in an interview to Bloomberg in July.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Steel Q3 results: Net profit down 36.37% on subdued steel prices

Piramal Enterprises Q3 results: Firm back in the black with Rs 39 cr profit

IOCL Q3 net profit shrinks 76% to Rs 2,115 crore as refining margins fall

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 results: PAT up 25% at Rs 548 cr NII rises 25%

Tata Steel Q3 result: Net profit drops 43% to Rs 295 cr due to lower income

Topics :Bain & CompanyacquisitionWealth ManagementIndia wealth marketBroking firmsbroking businessKnight Frank

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story