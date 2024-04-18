Home / Companies / Results / Bajaj Auto Q4 FY24 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 2,011 crore

Bajaj Auto Q4 FY24 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 2,011 crore

Bajaj Auto share was trading at Rs 9,063.15 at 5:00 pm on Thursday

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
Automaker Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,011 crore for the January-March quarter for the financial year 2024 (Q4FY24). Profit was up 18 per cent from Rs 1,704.74 crore reported during the same period last year.

Total income for Q4 was Rs 11,914.94 crore, up 29.6 per cent from Rs 9,192.73 crore during the same period last year.

Sequentially, net profit dropped marginally by one per cent from Rs 2,032.62 crore in Q3FY24. Total consolidated income also fell 4.84 per cent from Rs 12,521.66 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Net profit for FY24 was Rs 7,708.24 crore, up 27 per cent compared to Rs 6,060.21 crore in FY23.

For FY24, Bajaj Auto clocked a revenue of Rs 46,306.45 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 37,642.90 crore at the end of FY23, arising from the record sales of both vehicles and spares.

The automaker also registered its highest earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 8,825 crore, reflecting a 35 per cent year-on-year growth. The Ebitda margin at 19.7 per cent was up 180 basis points, driven by "dynamic profit and loss management, richer product mix, and operating leverage," the company shared in an exchange filing.

The company noted that commercial vehicles had stepped up their sales trajectory and electric three-wheelers were continuing to grow in volumes.

The shares of Bajaj Auto closed at Rs 9,062 on the Bombay Stock Exchange today. The quarter earnings were announced after the close of trading hours.

Topics :Bajaj AutoQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

