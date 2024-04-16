Result preview: O2C may be a dampener on Reliance Industries earnings

The consolidated profits of Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for the March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24) are estimated to decline from a year ago.



The company’s oil to chemicals (O2C) business is expected to offset retail and consumer gains, while registering a sequential rise in its segment profits.



In a Bloomberg poll, 12 analysts estimated RIL’s consolidated revenue at Rs 2.35 trillion and six analysts estimated net income adjusted at Rs 19,873 crore.



Analysts with ICICI Securities noted: “Reliance (is) likely to show mixed performance during the quarter, with strong operational improvement, but net income may dip on higher depreciation/high tax rate.”

