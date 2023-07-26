Home / Companies / Results / Bajaj Finance Q1FY24 results: PAT rises 32% YoY to Rs 3,437 crore

Bajaj Finance Q1FY24 results: PAT rises 32% YoY to Rs 3,437 crore

Bajaj Finance's total revenue from operations grew 34.6% YoY to Rs 12,497.81 crore from Rs 9,284.26 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported a 32.4 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,436.89 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.

In the corresponding period last year, the non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a net profit of Rs 2,596 crore.

In the April-June quarter, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of the company stood at 0.87 per cent, as compared to 0.94 per cent a quarter ago, and 1.25 per cent in a year ago period.

The net NPA ratio of the NBFC was reported at 0.31 per cent in the quarter, as against 0.34 per cent a quarter ago and 0.51 per cent a year ago.

Total revenue from operations grew 34.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,497.81 crore from Rs 9,284.26 crore.

The company's total assets under management (AUM) grew by 32 per cent to Rs 2.7 trillion as of June 30, 2023 from Rs 2.04 trillion as of June 30, 2022.

The number of new loans booked during Q1FY24 also grew by 34 per cent to 9.9 million as against 7.4 million in Q1FY23, highest ever new loans in a quarter.

Loan losses and provisions for Q1FY24 were Rs 995 crore as against Rs 755 crore in Q1FY23. The company holds a management and macroeconomic overlay of Rs 840 crore as of June 30, 2023.

The capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of June 30, 2023 was 24.61 per cent. The Tier-I capital was 23.01 per cent.

As of 3:18 pm, Bajaj Finance was trading 2.1 per cent in the red at Rs 7,445.15 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

Havells Q1FY24 result: Net revenue up 14% YoY; disrupted summer drags sales

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

Asian Paints Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 52.5% to Rs 1,550 crore

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Bank of Maharashtra Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 95% YoY to Rs 882 cr

BPCL Q1FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 10,644.30 cr; revenue down by 7.3%

PNB Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 307% to Rs 1,255.4 cr YoY, GNPAs at 7.73%

SBI Life Insurance Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 380 crore

L&T gets board nod for Rs 10K cr share buyback; Q1 profit surges 46.5% YoY

UTI AMC logs over two-fold jump in Q1 profit after tax to Rs 234 cr

Topics :Bajaj FinanceEARNINGSResultsQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story