Home / Companies / Results / SBI Life Insurance Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 380 crore

SBI Life Insurance Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 380 crore

New Business Premium (NBP) has grown by 11% to Rs 6210 crore in Q1 FY 24 aided by growth in single premium business by 18%

BS Reporter Mumbai
SBI Life Insurance

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

SBI Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 45 per cent increase in its net profit for the quarter ended June to Rs 380 crore, thanks to 28 per cent growth in renewal premium to Rs 7,350 crore. 

Gross written premium grew by 19 per cent to Rs 13,560 crore  year-on-year (YoY) in Q1, particularly due to 18 per cent growth in single premium and 28 per cent rise in renewal premium,” it said. New business premium grew 11 per cent to Rs 6,210 crore YoY in Q1, aided by an 18 per cent rise in single premium business. 

The individual new business premium grew 18 per cent to Rs 4,060 crore in Q1. The value of new business margin for the quarter stood at 28.8 per cent. “Strong growth in 37th month and 61st month persistency in Q1 FY 24 by 262 bps and 645 bps respectively due to our focus on improving the quality of business and customer retention,” SBI Life said. 

Asset under management grew by 25 per cent from Rs 2.62 trillion as on June 30, 2022 to Rs 3.28 trillion as on June 30, 2023 with debt-equity mix of 69:31. “Over 94 per cent of the debt investments are in AAA and Sovereign instruments,” the statement said.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

L&T gets board nod for Rs 10K-cr share buyback; profit surges 46.5%

UTI AMC logs over two-fold jump in Q1 profit after tax to Rs 234 cr

General Motors Q2 profit up 52% on strong sales, confirms new Chevy Bolt EV

Tata Motors rides on JLR to see 42% surge in revenue; posts Rs 3,200 cr net

CEAT logs near 16-fold jump in profit in Q1 on higher demand, fall in costs

Topics :SBI Life InsuranceQ1 resultsprofit marginscompany

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story