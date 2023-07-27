Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd, on Thursday, reported a 46 per cent jump in its net profit in the quarter ended June to Rs 1,415.5 as compared to Rs 969.33 crore in the same quarter last year. As compared to Rs 1,352.75 crore in the previous quarter, the net profit was up 4.6 per cent.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Its revenue from operations was up 13.9 per cent to Rs 104.7 crore from Rs 91.33 crore last year. Sequentially, the revenue from operations jumped 20 per cent from Rs 86.69 crore in the March quarter.”

The consolidated profit of Bajaj Auto was up 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,644 crore from Rs 1,163 crore in Q1FY23. The company's standalone EBITDA margin during the quarter was 19 per cent.

Bajaj Finserv had earlier reported a 48 per cent rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,943 crore from Rs 1,309 crore last year.

However, the profit of Maharashtra Scooters was down to Rs 48 lakh from Rs 1.43 crore in Q1FY23.

On Thursday, the company shares closed 1.91 per cent in the green at Rs 7,557.9 apiece on BSE.