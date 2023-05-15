Suryoday SFB posts Q4 net profit of Rs 40 cr vs year-ago loss of Rs 48 cr

The lender's net interest income rose by 43.5 per cent year on year to Rs 210 crore in fourth quarter of FY23. Other income rose by 69.5 per cent YoY to Rs 33.92 crore.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) posted a net profit of Rs 38.9 crore in fourth quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) as against a net loss of Rs 48.1 crore in Q4FY22. For the whole of FY23, the net profit stood at Rs 77.1 crore against loss of Rs 93 crore a year ago.