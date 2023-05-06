Bank of India Q4 net more than doubles to Rs 1,350 cr on improvement in NII



The board of directors declared a dividend of Rs 2.0 per share (Rs 10 each) for FY23, subject to shareholders' approval, the bank informed BSE. Public sector lender Bank of India’s (BoI) net profit more than doubled year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,350 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) on improvement in net interest income (NII). However, sequentially, the profit rose from Rs 1,151 crore in Q3FY23. For FY23, the bank's net profit grew 18.15 per cent to Rs 4,023 crore against Rs 3,405 crore in FY22.



The bank's net interest income (NII), interest revenues minus interest expenses, grew by 37.77 per cent YoY to Rs 5,493 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 3,987 crore for Q4FY22. The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.15 per cent in Q4FY23 from 2.56 per cent in Q4FY22. BOI's capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.28 per cent with the Common Equity Tier of 13.6 per cent at the end of March.



The asset quality profile improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) declining to 7.31 per cent in March 2023 from 9.98 per cent in the same month in 2022. The net NPAs also declined 1.66 per cent in March 2023 from 2.34 per cent a year ago. The bank in a statement said that the advances expanded by 12.87 per cent YoY basis to Rs 5.15 trillion in FY23. Total deposits increased by 6.64 per cent YoY to Rs 6.69 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits — current account and saving accounts (CASA) — stood at 44.73 per cent at the end of March 2023, down from 45.02 per cent a year ago, according to an analyst presentation.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 89.68 per cent in March 2023 from 87.76 per cent a year ago.