Home / Companies / Results / Bank of Maharashtra Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 840 crore

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 840 crore

Bank has announced a dividend of Rs 1.3 per share with a face value of Rs 10

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bank of Maharashtra Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 840 crore

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Owing to a decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday reported a 136 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 840 crore for the quarter ending March.
The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 355 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 5,317 crore as against Rs 3,949 crore a year ago. Interest income grew to Rs 4,495 crore during the period under review, from Rs 3,426 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The bank's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 per share or 13 per cent of Rs 10 face value out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) were reduced to 2.47 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2023 from 3.94 per cent by the end of March 2022.
Net NPAs also came down to 0.25 per cent of the advances from 0.97 per cent at the end of 2022.

The fall in bad loan ratio helped cut the provisions towards NPAs for Q4FY23 to Rs 545 crore as compared with Rs 568 crore a year ago.
The board also approved a proposal for raising capital aggregating up to Rs 7,500 crore through Follow-on Public Offer (FPO)/ Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)/ Preferential issue or any other mode or combination in 2023-24.

(With agency inputs)

Topics :Bank of MaharashtraQ4 ResultsBanksNPABS Web Reportsdividend

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

Also Read

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

TCS Q3 preview: Margins to expand sequentially; Revenue may grow 16-18% YoY

TCS Q3: Weak deal wins, negative headcount signal slowdown, say analysts

IndusInd Bank to Persistent Systems: Q4 results to watch out for today

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 30% to Rs 9,122 crore on margin expansion

Q4 results: ICICI Bank consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 9,852 crore

YES Bank's Q4 net declines 45% to Rs 202.4 cr on higher provisions

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story