Home / Companies / Results / Bayer CropScience Q4 results: PAT drops 39.43% to Rs 96 cr on lower income

Bayer CropScience Q4 results: PAT drops 39.43% to Rs 96 cr on lower income

Its total income for the fourth quarter declined about 18 per cent to Rs 821.1 crore from Rs 1,003.2 crore in the year-ago period

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Prudent spending helped the company keep operational expenses flat during the quarter, the company said. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 3:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bayer CropScience Ltd, the Indian unit of German crop science group Bayer AG, has reported a 39.43 per cent slump in net profit to Rs 96 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, hurt by lower income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 158.5 crore a year earlier, a statement said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its total income for the fourth quarter declined about 18 per cent to Rs 821.1 crore from Rs 1,003.2 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year ended March 2024, the net profit dropped 2.33 per cent to Rs 740.5 crore, while total income dipped marginally to Rs 5,184.2 crore from Rs 5,203.6 crore a year ago.
 

"Despite weather challenges and lower reservoir levels affecting crop protection volumes, our performance remained resilient," said its managing director and chief executive officer Simon Wiebusch.

While revenue took a hit due to lower prices of its roundup herbicide and inventory management initiatives, the company's corn seeds business continued to grow, Wiebusch added.

Prudent spending helped the company keep operational expenses flat during the quarter, the company said.

Its Chief Financial Officer Simon Britsch said the firm's strategic focus on managing inventory and cost controls helped bolster its bottom line for the year.

Also Read

Bayer CropScience stock declines 6% on Friday post Q4; Check details here

Bayer AG to hold off breakup plans despite investor pressure: Report

Govt to conduct digital crop survey across India using AI to assess acreage

Bayer CropScience Q3 results: Profit falls 31% to Rs 93.1 cr on soft demand

PMFBY: Tech revamp boosts govt's crop insurance scheme, yields results

Hindalco Q4 results: Net profit rises 31.6% to Rs 3,174 crore, revenue flat

Q4 results today: Hindalco and Bosch among 252 firms to post earnings

Sundram Fasteners Q4 results: Net profit surges to Rs 134.41 crore

Fortis Healthcare Q4 results: Net profits up 46.9%, revenue rises 8.7%

Weak Q4 due to lower growth may be rare bitter pill for Sun Pharma

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Bayer CropScienceQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 24 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story