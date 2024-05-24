Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindalco Q4 results: Net profit rises 31.6% to Rs 3,174 crore, revenue flat

Hindalco Q4 FY24 results: The company's board recommended final dividend of at Rs 3.50 per share for the year ended March 31, 2024

Hindalco Q4 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 3,174 crore, revenue flat

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aluminium and copper producer Hindalco Industries on Friday reported a 31.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,174 crore for the March quarter (Q4) in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), driven by robust sales and low input costs across business segments. The firm had reported Rs 2,411 crore in profits during the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the fourth quarter grew marginally by 0.25 per cent to Rs 55,994 crore Y-o-Y from Rs 55,857 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's board  has recommended final dividend of at Rs 3.50 per share for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Topics : Hindalco Hindalco Industries Hindalco results Q4 Results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon