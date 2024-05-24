Hindalco Q4 results: Net profit rises 31.6% to Rs 3,174 crore, revenue flat

Aluminium and copper producer Hindalco Industries on Friday reported a 31.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,174 crore for the March quarter (Q4) in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), driven by robust sales and low input costs across business segments. The firm had reported Rs 2,411 crore in profits during the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the fourth quarter grew marginally by 0.25 per cent to Rs 55,994 crore Y-o-Y from Rs 55,857 crore.

The company's board has recommended final dividend of at Rs 3.50 per share for the year ended March 31, 2024.