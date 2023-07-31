Home / Companies / Results / Best Agrolife consolidated net profit jumps to Rs 90.5 cr in June quarter

Best Agrolife consolidated net profit jumps to Rs 90.5 cr in June quarter

Total income rose to Rs 616.75 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 464.07 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Agro chemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd on Monday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 90.5 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 40.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 616.75 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 464.07 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Vimal Kumar, Managing Director of Best Agrolife Ltd, said the company has achieved remarkable growth momentum, with revenue from operations growing by 32 per cent despite the headwinds that the agrochemicals industry has been facing.

"Additionally, our EBITDA margins of 21 per cent can be attributed to the increasing contribution of speciality, niche, and patented products to our overall revenue," he said.

Also Read

Tech glitch: HMA Agro Industries starts trading before 10 am on the NSE

India's chemical demand likely to jump to $1,000 billion by 2040: Report

Mandaviya bats for natural farming, reduced chemical fertilisers use

EPA proposes measures to reduce health risks near US chemical plants

Best Agrolife Ltd: 1st Indian company to manufacture tricolor agrochemical blend

GAIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 45% to Rs 1,792 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q1 net profit falls to Rs 134 crore

Oberoi Realty Q1 profit falls 20.2% on fewer bookings, higher costs

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 net profit at Rs 28 cr due to decline in bad loans

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar net loss at Rs 75 cr in Q1 on lower revenue

Topics :Q1 resultsAgricultureChemicals

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story