Home / Companies / Results / Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar net loss at Rs 75 cr in Q1 on lower revenue

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar net loss at Rs 75 cr in Q1 on lower revenue

Total income fell to Rs 1,363.36 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 1,537.71 crore in the corresponding period of FY23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.69 crore in the June quarter on lower revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 44.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,363.36 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 1,537.71 crore in the corresponding period of FY23.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd is India's leading sugar and ethanol manufacturing company. Part of the Bajaj Group (Kushagra), the company has 14 sugar plants, all located in Uttar Pradesh.

The plants have an aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 1,36,000 tonnes crushed per day and alcohol distillation capacity of 800 kilolitres per day.

Also Read

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit jumps 48.3% YoY to Rs 1,942.63 crore

Castrol India logs 9% growth in PAT at Rs 225 crore in June quarter

Petronet LNG Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 789 cr YoY; revenue down 18%

Welspun India Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 957% YoY at Rs 155 cr

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

UPL Q1FY24 results: Net profit drops 81% YoY to Rs 166 cr, revenue down 17%

Topics :Bajaj Hindusthan SugarQ1 resultsTax Revenues

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story