Home / Companies / Results / Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 net profit at Rs 28 cr due to decline in bad loans

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 net profit at Rs 28 cr due to decline in bad loans

The lender's interest income also increased to Rs 341.40 crore from Rs 236.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday recorded a net profit of Rs 28.30 crore in the April-June quarter, mainly due to a decline in bad loans.

The lender had posted a net of Rs 26.43 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 5,857 crore against Rs 3,797 crore, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income also increased to Rs 341.40 crore from Rs 236.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality side, the bank witnessed improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) easing to 5.21 per cent of the gross advances by June 2023 from 6.35 per cent a year ago.

The net NPA too declined to 1.09 per cent against 2.69 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, provisions for bad loans increased to Rs 27.64 crore as compared to Rs 21.41 crore in FY23.

Provision Coverage Ratio of the bank stood at 90.79 per cent as of June 2023.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 12.57 per cent at the end of June from 12.19 per cent a year ago.

Also Read

Dhanlaxmi Bank sees 23% rise in gold loan book; total deposits up 7%

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 net up 63% to Rs 38 cr on improvement in asset quality

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Banks likely to post robust Q4 numbers; profit may hit record high in FY23

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar net loss at Rs 75 cr in Q1 on lower revenue

Castrol India logs 9% growth in PAT at Rs 225 crore in June quarter

Petronet LNG Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 789 cr YoY; revenue down 18%

Welspun India Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 957% YoY at Rs 155 cr

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Topics :Dhanlaxmi BankQ1 resultsBad loans

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story