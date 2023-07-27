Home / Companies / Results / Bharat Electronics records 23% jump in PAT to Rs 531 crore in Q1 of FY24

The order book position of the company as on July 1, 2023, stood at Rs 65,356 crore, it was stated

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Bharat Electronics

'Navratna' defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved a turnover of Rs 3,446.69 crore, registering a growth of 12.51 per cent during the first quarter of 2023-24 over the Rs 3,063.58 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit before tax during the period stood at Rs 703.75 crore, a growth of 21.73 per cent over Rs 578.10 crore recorded in the first quarter of the previous financial year, the Bengaluru-headquartered state-owned firm said in a statement.

Profit after tax (PAT) during the first quarter of 2023-24 stood at Rs 530.84 crore, up 23.02 per cent over Rs 431.49 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

