Biocon Q2 results: Net profit zooms over two-fold, revenue up 49%

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 1.15 per cent increase in revenue along with PAT, which rose 23.8 per cent

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Biocon on Friday posted a profit after tax (PAT) increase of over twofold in the quarter ending September 30, 2023, surging to Rs 125.6 crore from Rs 46.9 crore in Q2FY23, reflecting a 167 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The company also posted a 49.26 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 3,462.3 crore, in contrast to Rs 2,319.7 crore in Q2FY23.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 1.15 per cent increase in revenue along with PAT, which rose 23.8 per cent. The EBITDA rose 68 per cent YoY and 11.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, respectively, reaching Rs 900 crore.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, stated, 'Biocon reported strong revenue growth this quarter, largely by a revenue rise of 97% in Biosimilars. Biocon Biologics is now driving the business in North America and most of the Emerging Markets, and integration of the acquired business in Europe and a few remaining countries is expected to be completed during the year. The Generics Business has expanded its geographic manufacturing presence with the acquisition of an oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in the U.S. Syngene expects Biomanufacturing to drive future growth, which will be bolstered by the proposed acquisition of a large-scale facility in Bengaluru.'

The Generics segment, encompassing APIs and Generic Formulations, exhibited a 4 per cent YoY growth, reaching Rs 676 crore. Biocon's Biosimilars division, operated through Biocon Biologics, marked a 97 per cent YoY increase, totalling Rs 1,969 crore. The Research Services sector, Syngene, grew 18 per cent YoY, achieving revenues of Rs 910 crore.


First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

