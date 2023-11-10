Biocon Q2 results: Net profit zooms over two-fold, revenue up 49%

Biocon on Friday posted a profit after tax (PAT) increase of over twofold in the quarter ending September 30, 2023, surging to Rs 125.6 crore from Rs 46.9 crore in Q2FY23, reflecting a 167 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The company also posted a 49.26 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 3,462.3 crore, in contrast to Rs 2,319.7 crore in Q2FY23.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 1.15 per cent increase in revenue along with PAT, which rose 23.8 per cent. The EBITDA rose 68 per cent YoY and 11.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, respectively, reaching Rs 900 crore.

