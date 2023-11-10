LIC Q2 results: Net profit falls 50% to Rs 7,925 crore on lower income

State-owned insurer LIC on Friday reported a 50 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 7,925 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on lower income.

The country's biggest insurer had a net profit of Rs 15,952 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its net premium income eased to Rs 1,07,397 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 1,32,631.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

LIC's total income declined to Rs 2,01,587 crore in the latest September quarter, compared to Rs 2,22,215 crore in the year-ago period, it said.