Home / Companies / Results / SAIL returns to black, posts Rs 1,305 crore consolidated net profit in Q2

SAIL returns to black, posts Rs 1,305 crore consolidated net profit in Q2

Sales improved to 4.77 MT over 4.21 MT in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SAIL, under Ministry of Steel, is among India's largest steel manufacturing companies with an annual installed capacity of over 20 MT

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Steel giant SAIL on Friday returned to black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,305.59 crore for September quarter 2023-24, as higher sales volumes led to increased income.

It had incurred Rs 329.36 crore net loss during July-September period a year ago, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income rose to Rs 29,858.19 crore from Rs 26,642.02 crore in the year- ago quarter.

Expenses were at Rs 27,768.52 crore as against Rs 27,200.79 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

"Consistent efforts by the company towards increasing its volumes have had a positive impact on the financial performance despite the significant decline in the price realization in the market. It remains committed towards improving capacity utilization, value addition and cost competitiveness besides de-carbonisation efforts," SAIL said in a statement.

During the quarter, SAIL's crude steel production rose to 4.80 million tonne (MT) from 4.30 MT in July-September 2022.

Sales improved to 4.77 MT over 4.21 MT in the year-ago period.

SAIL, under Ministry of Steel, is among India's largest steel manufacturing companies with an annual installed capacity of over 20 MT.

Also Read

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

SAIL to begin trial production of special rails by month-end: Chairman

SAIL expects four coking coal ships of 75,000 tonnes each from Russia

SAIL awards Rs 30,483 crore mine development project to Power Mech

India's steel production rises 4.1% in May, global output falls 5%

Apollo Hospitals posts July-Sept standalone profit after tax of Rs 295 cr

BCL Industries returns to black, posts net profit of Rs 19 cr in Q2

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 results: Net profit dips 9% to Rs 68 cr

NBCC Q2 net profit falls 16% on provisioning for loss in Gurugram project

GVK Power and Infra Q2 results: Net profit rises marginally to Rs 156 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SAILQ2 resultsSteel producers

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story