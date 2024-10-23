Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Birla Corp Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 25 cr, revenue falls to Rs 1,970 cr

Birla Corp Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 25 cr, revenue falls to Rs 1,970 cr

Revenue of the cement maker during the July-September quarter decreased 14.8 per cent to Rs 1,970 crore from Rs 2,312 crore in the previous corresponding period

Q2 earnings, Q2
The annual installed cement manufacturing capacity of the company is 20 million tonnes.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

M P Birla group flagship company Birla Corporation Ltd on Wednesday reported a Rs 25 crore loss in the second quarter ending September 2024 as against a net profit of Rs 58 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the cement maker during the July-September quarter decreased 14.8 per cent to Rs 1,970 crore from Rs 2,312 crore in the previous corresponding period.

The company, in a statement, said that it posted a consolidated EBITDA of Rs 194 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 316 crore in the same period last year.

In the traditionally weak monsoon quarter, cement demand was sluggish and prices plummeted to record lows in all the key markets.

The company achieved an overall capacity utilisation of close to 80 per cent, and around 90 per cent in core markets.

The annual installed cement manufacturing capacity of the company is 20 million tonnes.

More From This Section

Birlasoft Q2 results: PAT declines 12% to Rs 127.5 cr, revenue up 4%

Hindustan Unilever Q2 results: Net profit down 2.4%, volume growth at 3%

IIFL Finance Q2 results: Firm incurs consolidated net loss of Rs 93.07 cr

Pidilite Industries Q2 results: Net profit rises 17.8% to Rs 540.3 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 8% to Rs 2,087 cr

On the outlook, the cement maker remains cautiously optimistic about the third quarter ending in December.

The jute division of the company was weighed down by flagging orders both from within the country and overseas, the statement added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Birla Corporation Q2 results: Firm reports net loss of Rs 25.19 crore

Birla Corporation Q1 results: Net profit declines 45% to Rs 33 cr

Birla Corporation Q4 results: Profit up 128% at Rs 193 cr, revenue up 8%

PM Modi leaves for India after attending 16th Brics summit in Russia

United Spirits Q2 results: Net profit marginally rises to Rs 341 crore

Topics :Birla CorporationQ2 resultsCement makers

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story