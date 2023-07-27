Home / Companies / Results / Indian Bank Q1FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 1,708 cr YoY; income up 25.5%

Indian Bank Q1FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 1,708 cr YoY; income up 25.5%

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the total income was up 3.65%. It was Rs 14238.29 crore in Q4FY23

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The standalone net profit of Indian Bank for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) stood at Rs 1,708.83 crore, compared to Rs 1,213.44 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, up 40.8 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 18 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 1,447.28 crore.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 14,758.99 crore, compared to Rs 11,758.29 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 25.5 per cent.

Also Read: Ujjivan Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 59% YoY; income up 42.1%

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the total income was up 3.65 per cent. It was Rs 14,238.29 crore in Q4FY23.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 26,226.92 crore, as compared to Rs 34,573.34 crore YoY. This is a fall of 24.1 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the GNPA was down 6.9 per cent. It was Rs 28,179.53 crore in Q4FY23.

The net NPA for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 3,197.55 crore, as compared to Rs 8,470.72 crore YoY. This is a fall of 62.2 per cent.

Also Read: Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit jumps 48.3% YoY to Rs 1,942.63 crore

On a QoQ basis, the net NPA was down 20 per cent. It was Rs 4,043.07 crore in Q4FY23.

Also Read

Havells Q1FY24 result: Net revenue up 14% YoY; disrupted summer drags sales

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Bank of Maharashtra Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 95% YoY to Rs 882 cr

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Ujjivan Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 59% YoY; income up 42.1%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Q1FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 301.18 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit jumps 48.3% YoY to Rs 1,942.63 crore

Nestle India Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 36% on strong domestic demand

Private sector banks post robust 37% YoY growth in net profits in Q1

Topics :Q1 resultsIndian BankMarketsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story