Dr Lal Pathlabs Q1FY24 result: Profit up 17% YoY; Rs 6 dividend declared

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 495.1 crore, compared to Rs 459.3 crore year-on-year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
The standalone net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) stood at Rs 93.6 crore, compared to Rs 79.7 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, up 17.4 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 31 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 71.4 crore.

The company announced a special dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the current financial year.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 495.1 crore, compared to Rs 459.3 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 7.79 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the total income was up 3.72 per cent. It was Rs 442.6 crore in Q4FY23.

In Q1FY24, the company issued 41,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on exercise of employee stock options.

Topics :Q1 resultsMarketsDr Lal PathLabsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

