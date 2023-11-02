Home / Companies / Results / Bombay Dyeing Q2 result: Loss after taxes reduced to Rs 51.99 crore

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 93.02 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bombay Dyeing

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Thursday reported a narrowing down of its consolidated loss after tax of Rs 51.99 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 93.02 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing.

Its revenue from operations fell 40.87 per cent to Rs 440.60 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 745.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses for the September quarter were at Rs 581.11 crore, down 33.48 per cent.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing's total income in the September quarter was Rs 457.12 crore.

Its income from the Real Estate segment declined to Rs 80.60 crore in the September quarter FY24 in comparison to Rs 280.48 crore.

Similarly, revenue from the Polyester segment stood at Rs 344.19 crore as against Rs 449.24 crore in the corresponding quarter.

However, revenue from Retail/ Textile grew Rs 15.81 crore from Rs 15.50 crore.

Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 161.95 apiece on BSE, down 0.62 per cent.

