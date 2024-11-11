Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Borosil Renewables Q2 results: Net loss of Rs 13 cr, income at Rs 378.25 cr

It had posted Rs 30.47 crore profit for the quarter ended September 2023

The company's total income fell to Rs 378.25 crore from Rs 406.31 crore.
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 4:21 PM IST
Borosil Renewables Ltd on Monday reported a Rs 13.12 crore consolidated loss for the September 2024 quarter. 
It had posted Rs 30.47 crore profit for the quarter ended September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing. 
The company's total income fell to Rs 378.25 crore from Rs 406.31 crore in the second quarter last fiscal. 
Borosil Renewables is into manufacturing of solar glass.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Topics :BorosilQ2 resultsrenewable energy

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

