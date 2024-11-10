Data Patterns Q2 results: Net profit declines 10% to Rs 30.28 crore

Data Patterns (India) Ltd reported a profit after tax of Rs 30.28 crore for the July-September 2024 quarter, the Chennai-based company announced.

The defence and aerospace electronics systems provider had recorded a profit after tax of Rs 33.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2024, the profit after tax stood at Rs 63.07 crore, compared to Rs 59.62 crore in the same period last year.

Commenting on the financial performance, chairman and managing director Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan said in a statement on Sunday, "We are pleased to report healthy and improved margins during H1 of FY2024-25, driven by our continued focus on operational efficiency and a more favourable product mix. Revenue for the quarter was impacted due to the deferment of the delivery schedule by the customer for completed products." Total income for the quarter under review declined to Rs 103.06 crore, down from Rs 119.15 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2024, total income marginally decreased to Rs 219.45 crore from Rs 220.45 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

As of September 30, 2024, Data Patterns (India) Ltd had an order book valued at Rs 1,053.22 crore.

"Our order inflow has been slower than anticipated in the first half, which we expect to improve in the second half. We remain committed to a continued growth trajectory while maintaining healthy revenue growth and profitability," Rangarajan added.