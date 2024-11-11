Q2 results today: Hindalco, ONGC, Britannia among 321 to post earnings

Q2 company results, November 11: ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Britannia, and Shree Cements are among 321 companies set to release their second quarter (Q2) earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) today. Jubilant FoodWorks, Bank of India, NMDC, and Ramco Cements will also publish their performance reports for the July-September quarter. Britannia Q2FY25 preview Analysts expect Britannia Industries to report a profit after tax (PAT) growth of 2.85 per cent year-on-year, estimated at around Rs 604.76 crore, up from Rs 588 crore. This growth is attributed to positive rural trends and strategic price cuts. SBI Q2FY25 highlight On Friday, State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, exceeded analysts' expectations by reporting a 27.92 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for Q2FY25, driven by non-interest income, particularly from treasury and foreign exchange gains. However, its stock price declined by 1.86 per cent to Rs 843.25 per share, largely due to a rise in loan-loss provisions. SBI Chairman C S Setty set ambitious targets, stating that the bank aims to be the first in India to reach Rs 1 trillion in net profit, with a nearer-term focus on achieving Rs 1 trillion in operating profit.

Market overview: November 11

On Friday, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices closed in the red for the second consecutive session. The Sensex fell by 55.47 points to settle at 79,486.32, while Nifty dropped 51.15 points to 24,148.20.

Today, markets opened lower, with Sensex down by 418.99 points (0.53 per cent) at 79,067 and Nifty by 112.10 points (0.46 per cent) at 24,036. Leading losses were Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, and Reliance Industries, while Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and SBI showed gains.

The recent US elections, with Republican candidate Donald Trump emerging as President-elect and the party likely to control both Congressional houses, have shifted focus to the impact on foreign institutional investor (FII) flows in India. Meanwhile, with China holding off on stimulus measures for its struggling economy, FIIs continue to weigh investment opportunities between Indian and Chinese markets.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) figures are set to be released on November 12, followed by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data on November 14. These metrics will be closely monitored this week.

More From This Section

List of 321 companies to release Q2FY25 results on Nov 11

1. 7Seas Entertainment Limited

2. AAA Technologies Limited

3. Aagam Capital Limited

4. Aarti Surfactants Limited

5. Aerpace Industries Limited

6. Abans Holdings Limited

7. Almondz Global Securities Limited

8. Alna Trading and Exports Limited

9. Alphageo (India) Limited

10. Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Limited

11. Amit International Limited

12. Aptech Limited

13. Aravali Securities & Finance Limited

14. Arex Industries Limited

15. Arihant Capital Markets Limited

16. Asian Hotels (North) Limited

17. Atharv Enterprises Limited

18. Aurolab Limited

19. Avon Mercantile Limited

20. Awfis Space Solutions Limited

21. Azad Engineering Limited

22. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited

23. Bajaj Consumer Care Limited

24. Balrampur Chini Mills Limited

25. Bank of India

26. Bansal Wire Industries Limited

27. Bedmutha Industries Limited

28. BEML Limited

29. Bengal Assam Company Limited

30. BF Utilities Limited

31. Bhilwara Spinners Limited

32. Billwin Industries Limited

33. B.L. Kashyap and Sons Limited

34. Bloom Industries Limited

35. BLS International Services Limited

36. Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

37. Blue Dart Express Limited

38. BNR Udyog Limited

39. Borosil Renewables Limited

40. Brisk Services Limited

41. Britannia Industries Limited

42. Bharat Road Network Limited

43. Burnpur Cement Limited

44. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited

45. Bombay Wire Ropes Limited

46. Camlin Fine Sciences Limited

47. Campus Activewear Limited

48. Caprihans India Limited

49. Career Point Limited

50. Century Extrusions Limited

51. Chandni Machines Limited

52. Chandrima Mercantiles Limited

53. Checkpoint Trades & Agencies Limited

54. Chemcrux Enterprises Limited

55. Chowgule Steamships Limited

56. Cistro Telelink Limited

57. Citiport Financial Services Limited

58. Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Limited

59. Comfort Intech Limited

60. Compucom Software Limited

61. Concord Biotech Limited

62. Cords Cable Industries Limited

63. Cosyn Limited

64. Dalmia Bharat Limited

65. Dee Development Engineers Limited

66. Devyani International Limited

67. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited

68. Dharani Finance Limited

69. DHP India Limited

70. Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited

71. Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited

72. Diana Tea Company Limited

73. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited

74. Dolat Algotech Limited

75. Dollar Industries Limited

76. Ecosmob Technologies Limited

77. EIH Associated Hotels Limited

78. Elgi Equipments Limited

79. East India Hotels Limited

80. EPL Limited

81. Euro LED Lighting Limited

82. EIH Limited

83. Fedders Electric and Engineering Limited

84. Franklin Leasing and Finance Limited

85. Frontline Corporation Limited

86. Fusion Micro Finance Limited

87. Galaxy Surfactants Limited

88. Gateway Distriparks Limited

89. Gayatri BioOrganics Limited

90. GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited

91. GeeCee Ventures Limited

92. Genus Prime Infra Limited

93. Globus Constructors & Developers Limited

94. Godfrey Phillips India Limited

95. Goodluck India Limited

96. Gopala Polyplast Limited

97. Goyal Aluminiums Limited

98. Grandma Trading & Agencies Limited

99. Graphite India Limited

100. Gratex Industries Limited

101. Graviss Hospitality Limited

102. Greencrest Financial Services Limited

103. Orient Green Power Company Limited

104. GTL Limited

105. GTN Textiles Limited

106. Gujarat Toolroom Limited

107. Harrisons Malayalam Limited

108. Harsha Engineers International Limited

109. HCKK Ventures Limited

110. Heads Up Ventures Limited

111. Helpage Finlease Limited

112. Hemisphere Properties India Limited

113. Hercules Hoists Limited

114. H.G. Infra Engineering Limited

115. Hindustan Adhesives Limited

116. Hindalco Industries Limited

117. Hindustan Copper Limited

118. Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited

119. HLE Glascoat Limited

120. HMA Agro Industries Limited

121. Hindustan Ventures Limited

122. IFB Agro Industries Limited

123. IFCI Limited

124. IMEC Services Limited

125. Indian Gelatine & Chemicals Limited

126. Indian Card Clothing Company Limited

127. Inditrade Capital Limited

128. Indosolar Limited

129. Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited

130. Insecticides (India) Limited

131. Insilco Limited

132. Integrated Hitech Limited

133. ISF Limited

134. IVP Limited

135. Iykot Hitech Toolroom Limited

136. Jai Corp Limited

137. Jayant Ceramics Limited

138. Jet Freight Logistics Limited

139. Jigar Cables Limited

140. JITF Infralogistics Limited

141. Jubilant FoodWorks Limited

142. Juniper Hotels Limited

143. Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Limited

144. Kamdhenu Limited

145. Kamdhenu Paints Limited

146. Kanel Industries Limited

147. Kanpur Plastipack Limited

148. Kashyap Tele-Medicines Limited

149. KCD Industries India Limited

150. KDDL Limited

151. KEL Energy Limited

152. KJMC Financial Services Limited

153. KK Plastic Industries Limited

154. K.M. Sugar Mills Limited

155. KPT Industries Limited

156. Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Limited

157. KR Rail Engineering Limited

158. Kumaka Industries Limited

159. Laffans Petrochemicals Limited

160. Lakshmi Mills Company Limited

161. Landmark Cars Limited

162. Lerthai Finance Limited

163. Lex Nimble Solutions Limited

164. Link Pharma Chem Limited

165. Magadh Sugar & Energy Limited

166. Maithan Alloys Limited

167. Manraj Housing Finance Limited

168. Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited

169. Modern Steels Limited

170. Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited

171. Mefcom Capital Markets Limited

172. Mehai Technology Limited

173. Meson Valves India Limited

174. Maharashtra Scooters Limited

175. Mihika Industries Limited

176. MM Rubber Company Limited

177. Modern Dairies Limited

178. Monarch Networth Capital Limited

179. Morepen Laboratories Limited

180. MP Co-Operative Bank Limited

181. MPL Plastics Limited

182. MTPL Limited

183. Munjal Showa Limited

184. Nandani Creation Limited

185. Narayani Steels Limited

186. National Fertilizers Limited

187. Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Limited

188. Niyogin Fintech Limited

189. NMDC Limited

190. Nandan Denim Limited

191. Odyssey Corporation Limited

192. Oil Country Tubular Limited

193. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

194. OnMobile Global Limited

195. Orchid Pharma Limited

196. Oriental Trimex Limited

197. Orient Paper & Industries Limited

198. Orient Techno Consultants Limited

199. Oscar Global Limited

200. Otco International Limited

201. Pace Automation Limited

202. Pankaj Piyush Trade and Investments Limited

203. Parag Milk Foods Limited

204. The Park Hotels Limited

205. Parle Industries Limited

206. Patspin India Limited

207. PCCOSMA Oils Limited

208. People Infocom Private Limited

209. PG Electroplast Limited

210. Polytex International Limited

211. Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited

212. Power Mech Projects Limited

213. Prag Bosimi Synthetics Limited

214. Praxis Home Retail Limited

215. Precision Wires India Limited

216. Premier Explosives Limited

217. Prevest Denpro Limited

218. Prime Capital Markets Limited

219. Prime Fresh Limited

220. Purshottam Investofin Limited

221. Quasar India Limited

222. Quint Digital Media Limited

223. RAFL Limited

224. Rajvir Industries Limited

225. Rama Newsprint & Papers Limited

226. The Ramco Cements Limited

227. Ramco Industries Limited

228. Ramgopal Polytex Limited

229. Rategain Travel Technologies Limited

230. Regency Ceramics Limited

231. Regal Truss India Limited

232. Retina Paints Limited

233. Rajvir Global Industries Limited

234. Rico Auto Industries Limited

235. Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Limited

236. Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Limited

237. Rishiroop Limited

238. R.J. Shah & Company Limited

239. Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited

240. Robu.in Innovations Private Limited

241. Ruchira Papers Limited

242. Rustomjee Constructions Limited

243. SA Entertainments Limited

244. Sagarsoft (India) Limited

245. Salzer Electronics Limited

246. Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited

247. Sampann Spintex Limited

248. Samsrita Labs Limited

249. Sanctorum Research Limited

250. Sandhar Technologies Limited

251. Sansera Engineering Limited

252. Sashwat Technologies Limited

253. S Chand and Company Limited

254. S.G. Martin Limited

255. Shardul Securities Limited

256. Sharpline Broadcast Limited

257. Shiva Mills Limited

258. Shivatex Yarns Limited

259. Shree Cement Limited

260. Shree Shyam Agro Limited

261. Shyam Telecom Limited

262. Simplex Castings Limited

263. SIP Industries Limited

264. SML Isuzu Limited

265. Snowman Logistics Limited

266. SP Apparels Limited

267. SPL Industries Limited

268. SPML Infra Limited

269. Speciality Restaurants Limited

270. Starlog Enterprises Limited

271. Starteck Finance Limited

272. Standard Batteries Limited

273. Sundaram Brake Linings Limited

274. Sunil Healthcare Limited

275. Sunil Textiles Limited

276. Suprajit Engineering Limited

277. SVC Industries Limited

278. Swelect Energy Systems Limited

279. Switch Telecom Limited

280. Syncom Healthcare Limited

281. Talbros Engineering Limited

282. Tamboli Capital Limited

283. TCPL Packaging Limited

284. Technopack Polymers Limited

285. Tijaria Polypipes Limited

286. Time Technoplast Limited

287. Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Limited

288. Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited

289. Triveni Turbine Limited

290. Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank Limited

291. TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited

292. Uni Abex Alloy Products Limited

293. United Drilling Tools Limited

294. Universal Autofoundry Limited

295. Unique Royale Metals Limited

296. UPL Limited

297. Upsurge Investment & Finance Limited

298. Ushdev International Limited

299. Vaibhav Global Limited

300. Vani Commercials Limited

301. Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited

302. Vasuprada Group Limited

303. Vibha Industries Limited

304. Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited

305. Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited

306. Vishnu Chemicals Limited

307. Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited

308. Vijay Laxmi Engineering Works Limited

309. Voith Paper Fabrics India Limited

310. Vardhman Special Steels Limited

311. VTM Limited

312. Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited

313. Warren Tea Limited

314. Winpro Industries Limited

315. Women Networks Limited

316. Wall Street Finance Limited

317. Zarc Electronics Limited

318. ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited

319. Z Nilkanth Engineering Limited

320. Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited

321. Zydus Wellness Limited