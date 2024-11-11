Q2 results today: Hindalco, ONGC, Britannia among 321 to post earnings

Q2 company results, November 11: ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Britannia, and Shree Cements are among 321 companies set to release their second quarter (Q2) earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) today. Jubilant FoodWorks, Bank of India, NMDC, and Ramco Cements will also publish their performance reports for the July-September quarter.
Britannia Q2FY25 preview
Analysts expect Britannia Industries to report a profit after tax (PAT) growth of 2.85 per cent year-on-year, estimated at around Rs 604.76 crore, up from Rs 588 crore. This growth is attributed to positive rural trends and strategic price cuts.
SBI Q2FY25 highlight
On Friday, State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, exceeded analysts' expectations by reporting a 27.92 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for Q2FY25, driven by non-interest income, particularly from treasury and foreign exchange gains. However, its stock price declined by 1.86 per cent to Rs 843.25 per share, largely due to a rise in loan-loss provisions. SBI Chairman C S Setty set ambitious targets, stating that the bank aims to be the first in India to reach Rs 1 trillion in net profit, with a nearer-term focus on achieving Rs 1 trillion in operating profit.
Market overview: November 11
On Friday, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices closed in the red for the second consecutive session. The Sensex fell by 55.47 points to settle at 79,486.32, while Nifty dropped 51.15 points to 24,148.20.
Today, markets opened lower, with Sensex down by 418.99 points (0.53 per cent) at 79,067 and Nifty by 112.10 points (0.46 per cent) at 24,036. Leading losses were Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, and Reliance Industries, while Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and SBI showed gains.
The recent US elections, with Republican candidate Donald Trump emerging as President-elect and the party likely to control both Congressional houses, have shifted focus to the impact on foreign institutional investor (FII) flows in India. Meanwhile, with China holding off on stimulus measures for its struggling economy, FIIs continue to weigh investment opportunities between Indian and Chinese markets.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) figures are set to be released on November 12, followed by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data on November 14. These metrics will be closely monitored this week.
List of 321 companies to release Q2FY25 results on Nov 11
1. 7Seas Entertainment Limited
2. AAA Technologies Limited
3. Aagam Capital Limited
4. Aarti Surfactants Limited
5. Aerpace Industries Limited
6. Abans Holdings Limited
7. Almondz Global Securities Limited
8. Alna Trading and Exports Limited
9. Alphageo (India) Limited
10. Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Limited
11. Amit International Limited
12. Aptech Limited
13. Aravali Securities & Finance Limited
14. Arex Industries Limited
15. Arihant Capital Markets Limited
16. Asian Hotels (North) Limited
17. Atharv Enterprises Limited
18. Aurolab Limited
19. Avon Mercantile Limited
20. Awfis Space Solutions Limited
21. Azad Engineering Limited
22. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited
23. Bajaj Consumer Care Limited
24. Balrampur Chini Mills Limited
25. Bank of India
26. Bansal Wire Industries Limited
27. Bedmutha Industries Limited
28. BEML Limited
29. Bengal Assam Company Limited
30. BF Utilities Limited
31. Bhilwara Spinners Limited
32. Billwin Industries Limited
33. B.L. Kashyap and Sons Limited
34. Bloom Industries Limited
35. BLS International Services Limited
36. Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
37. Blue Dart Express Limited
38. BNR Udyog Limited
39. Borosil Renewables Limited
40. Brisk Services Limited
41. Britannia Industries Limited
42. Bharat Road Network Limited
43. Burnpur Cement Limited
44. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited
45. Bombay Wire Ropes Limited
46. Camlin Fine Sciences Limited
47. Campus Activewear Limited
48. Caprihans India Limited
49. Career Point Limited
50. Century Extrusions Limited
51. Chandni Machines Limited
52. Chandrima Mercantiles Limited
53. Checkpoint Trades & Agencies Limited
54. Chemcrux Enterprises Limited
55. Chowgule Steamships Limited
56. Cistro Telelink Limited
57. Citiport Financial Services Limited
58. Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Limited
59. Comfort Intech Limited
60. Compucom Software Limited
61. Concord Biotech Limited
62. Cords Cable Industries Limited
63. Cosyn Limited
64. Dalmia Bharat Limited
65. Dee Development Engineers Limited
66. Devyani International Limited
67. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited
68. Dharani Finance Limited
69. DHP India Limited
70. Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited
71. Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited
72. Diana Tea Company Limited
73. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited
74. Dolat Algotech Limited
75. Dollar Industries Limited
76. Ecosmob Technologies Limited
77. EIH Associated Hotels Limited
78. Elgi Equipments Limited
79. East India Hotels Limited
80. EPL Limited
81. Euro LED Lighting Limited
82. EIH Limited
83. Fedders Electric and Engineering Limited
84. Franklin Leasing and Finance Limited
85. Frontline Corporation Limited
86. Fusion Micro Finance Limited
87. Galaxy Surfactants Limited
88. Gateway Distriparks Limited
89. Gayatri BioOrganics Limited
90. GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited
91. GeeCee Ventures Limited
92. Genus Prime Infra Limited
93. Globus Constructors & Developers Limited
94. Godfrey Phillips India Limited
95. Goodluck India Limited
96. Gopala Polyplast Limited
97. Goyal Aluminiums Limited
98. Grandma Trading & Agencies Limited
99. Graphite India Limited
100. Gratex Industries Limited
101. Graviss Hospitality Limited
102. Greencrest Financial Services Limited
103. Orient Green Power Company Limited
104. GTL Limited
105. GTN Textiles Limited
106. Gujarat Toolroom Limited
107. Harrisons Malayalam Limited
108. Harsha Engineers International Limited
109. HCKK Ventures Limited
110. Heads Up Ventures Limited
111. Helpage Finlease Limited
112. Hemisphere Properties India Limited
113. Hercules Hoists Limited
114. H.G. Infra Engineering Limited
115. Hindustan Adhesives Limited
116. Hindalco Industries Limited
117. Hindustan Copper Limited
118. Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited
119. HLE Glascoat Limited
120. HMA Agro Industries Limited
121. Hindustan Ventures Limited
122. IFB Agro Industries Limited
123. IFCI Limited
124. IMEC Services Limited
125. Indian Gelatine & Chemicals Limited
126. Indian Card Clothing Company Limited
127. Inditrade Capital Limited
128. Indosolar Limited
129. Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited
130. Insecticides (India) Limited
131. Insilco Limited
132. Integrated Hitech Limited
133. ISF Limited
134. IVP Limited
135. Iykot Hitech Toolroom Limited
136. Jai Corp Limited
137. Jayant Ceramics Limited
138. Jet Freight Logistics Limited
139. Jigar Cables Limited
140. JITF Infralogistics Limited
141. Jubilant FoodWorks Limited
142. Juniper Hotels Limited
143. Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Limited
144. Kamdhenu Limited
145. Kamdhenu Paints Limited
146. Kanel Industries Limited
147. Kanpur Plastipack Limited
148. Kashyap Tele-Medicines Limited
149. KCD Industries India Limited
150. KDDL Limited
151. KEL Energy Limited
152. KJMC Financial Services Limited
153. KK Plastic Industries Limited
154. K.M. Sugar Mills Limited
155. KPT Industries Limited
156. Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Limited
157. KR Rail Engineering Limited
158. Kumaka Industries Limited
159. Laffans Petrochemicals Limited
160. Lakshmi Mills Company Limited
161. Landmark Cars Limited
162. Lerthai Finance Limited
163. Lex Nimble Solutions Limited
164. Link Pharma Chem Limited
165. Magadh Sugar & Energy Limited
166. Maithan Alloys Limited
167. Manraj Housing Finance Limited
168. Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited
169. Modern Steels Limited
170. Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited
171. Mefcom Capital Markets Limited
172. Mehai Technology Limited
173. Meson Valves India Limited
174. Maharashtra Scooters Limited
175. Mihika Industries Limited
176. MM Rubber Company Limited
177. Modern Dairies Limited
178. Monarch Networth Capital Limited
179. Morepen Laboratories Limited
180. MP Co-Operative Bank Limited
181. MPL Plastics Limited
182. MTPL Limited
183. Munjal Showa Limited
184. Nandani Creation Limited
185. Narayani Steels Limited
186. National Fertilizers Limited
187. Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Limited
188. Niyogin Fintech Limited
189. NMDC Limited
190. Nandan Denim Limited
191. Odyssey Corporation Limited
192. Oil Country Tubular Limited
193. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
194. OnMobile Global Limited
195. Orchid Pharma Limited
196. Oriental Trimex Limited
197. Orient Paper & Industries Limited
198. Orient Techno Consultants Limited
199. Oscar Global Limited
200. Otco International Limited
201. Pace Automation Limited
202. Pankaj Piyush Trade and Investments Limited
203. Parag Milk Foods Limited
204. The Park Hotels Limited
205. Parle Industries Limited
206. Patspin India Limited
207. PCCOSMA Oils Limited
208. People Infocom Private Limited
209. PG Electroplast Limited
210. Polytex International Limited
211. Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited
212. Power Mech Projects Limited
213. Prag Bosimi Synthetics Limited
214. Praxis Home Retail Limited
215. Precision Wires India Limited
216. Premier Explosives Limited
217. Prevest Denpro Limited
218. Prime Capital Markets Limited
219. Prime Fresh Limited
220. Purshottam Investofin Limited
221. Quasar India Limited
222. Quint Digital Media Limited
223. RAFL Limited
224. Rajvir Industries Limited
225. Rama Newsprint & Papers Limited
226. The Ramco Cements Limited
227. Ramco Industries Limited
228. Ramgopal Polytex Limited
229. Rategain Travel Technologies Limited
230. Regency Ceramics Limited
231. Regal Truss India Limited
232. Retina Paints Limited
233. Rajvir Global Industries Limited
234. Rico Auto Industries Limited
235. Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Limited
236. Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Limited
237. Rishiroop Limited
238. R.J. Shah & Company Limited
239. Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited
240. Robu.in Innovations Private Limited
241. Ruchira Papers Limited
242. Rustomjee Constructions Limited
243. SA Entertainments Limited
244. Sagarsoft (India) Limited
245. Salzer Electronics Limited
246. Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited
247. Sampann Spintex Limited
248. Samsrita Labs Limited
249. Sanctorum Research Limited
250. Sandhar Technologies Limited
251. Sansera Engineering Limited
252. Sashwat Technologies Limited
253. S Chand and Company Limited
254. S.G. Martin Limited
255. Shardul Securities Limited
256. Sharpline Broadcast Limited
257. Shiva Mills Limited
258. Shivatex Yarns Limited
259. Shree Cement Limited
260. Shree Shyam Agro Limited
261. Shyam Telecom Limited
262. Simplex Castings Limited
263. SIP Industries Limited
264. SML Isuzu Limited
265. Snowman Logistics Limited
266. SP Apparels Limited
267. SPL Industries Limited
268. SPML Infra Limited
269. Speciality Restaurants Limited
270. Starlog Enterprises Limited
271. Starteck Finance Limited
272. Standard Batteries Limited
273. Sundaram Brake Linings Limited
274. Sunil Healthcare Limited
275. Sunil Textiles Limited
276. Suprajit Engineering Limited
277. SVC Industries Limited
278. Swelect Energy Systems Limited
279. Switch Telecom Limited
280. Syncom Healthcare Limited
281. Talbros Engineering Limited
282. Tamboli Capital Limited
283. TCPL Packaging Limited
284. Technopack Polymers Limited
285. Tijaria Polypipes Limited
286. Time Technoplast Limited
287. Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Limited
288. Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited
289. Triveni Turbine Limited
290. Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank Limited
291. TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited
292. Uni Abex Alloy Products Limited
293. United Drilling Tools Limited
294. Universal Autofoundry Limited
295. Unique Royale Metals Limited
296. UPL Limited
297. Upsurge Investment & Finance Limited
298. Ushdev International Limited
299. Vaibhav Global Limited
300. Vani Commercials Limited
301. Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited
302. Vasuprada Group Limited
303. Vibha Industries Limited
304. Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited
305. Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited
306. Vishnu Chemicals Limited
307. Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited
308. Vijay Laxmi Engineering Works Limited
309. Voith Paper Fabrics India Limited
310. Vardhman Special Steels Limited
311. VTM Limited
312. Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited
313. Warren Tea Limited
314. Winpro Industries Limited
315. Women Networks Limited
316. Wall Street Finance Limited
317. Zarc Electronics Limited
318. ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited
319. Z Nilkanth Engineering Limited
320. Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited
321. Zydus Wellness Limited