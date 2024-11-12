Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bosch Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 46% to Rs 536 cr, revenue at Rs 4,394 cr

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,394 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 4,130 crore in the year-ago period

Bosch
Shares of the company settled 4.49 per cent down at Rs 33,394 apiece on the BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Auto components firm Bosch on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined 46 per cent on-year to Rs 536 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,000 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,394 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 4,130 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"Despite unpredictable rainfall and several macroeconomic factors affecting the automotive industry's overall performance this quarter, we showcased our capacity to adapt to changing market demands and provide high-quality solutions that align with our customers' needs," Bosch Ltd Managing Director Guruprasad Mudlapur said.

The company anticipates sustained demand across segments driven by the festive period in the next quarter, he added.

Coupled with investments in advanced technologies and a strong commitment to localisation, the company will continue to deepen its efforts in high-growth areas and develop further capabilities to cater to an ever-evolving mobility landscape, Mudlapur noted.

Shares of the company settled 4.49 per cent down at Rs 33,394 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

