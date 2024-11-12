Natco Pharma Q2FY25 results: PAT jumps 83% to Rs 676 cr on robust sales

Natco Pharma on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit jumped 83 per cent on-year to Rs 676 crore in the September 2024 quarter, aided by robust sales.

The drug maker reported a net profit of Rs 369 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,371 crore as compared with Rs 1,031 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The company has shown continued strong growth during the second quarter driven by exports formulation business and stable domestic pharmaceutical business," it stated.

The company said its board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2024-25.

Shares of the drug firm ended 0.19 per cent down at Rs 1,393.15 apiece on the BSE.