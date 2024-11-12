Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Natco Pharma Q2FY25 results: PAT jumps 83% to Rs 676 cr on robust sales

Natco Pharma Q2FY25 results: PAT jumps 83% to Rs 676 cr on robust sales

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,371 crore as compared with Rs 1,031 crore in the year-ago period

Natco Pharma, Natco
Shares of the drug firm ended 0.19 per cent down at Rs 1,393.15 apiece on the BSE. | Photo: X@pharma_natco
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 6:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Natco Pharma on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit jumped 83 per cent on-year to Rs 676 crore in the September 2024 quarter, aided by robust sales.

The drug maker reported a net profit of Rs 369 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,371 crore as compared with Rs 1,031 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The company has shown continued strong growth during the second quarter driven by exports formulation business and stable domestic pharmaceutical business," it stated.

The company said its board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2024-25.

Shares of the drug firm ended 0.19 per cent down at Rs 1,393.15 apiece on the BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Here's why Natco Pharma share price gained over 4% on October 7; details

Natco Pharma rises 4% after filing ANDA for generic lung cancer drug

EU tells Apple to end geo-blocking on its services such as App Store

Wilson & Hughes acquires Cox & Kings to tap into booming travel market

80% investors raised passive allocation in last one year, says survey

Topics :Natco Pharma LtdNatco PharmaQ2 results

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story