BPCL Q3 results: Profit rises 20% to Rs 3,806 crore, dividend announced

BPCL Q3FY25 results: The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY25

BPCL, Bharat petroleum
Photo: Shutterstock
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Wednesday reported a 19.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) at Rs 3,805.94. During the same period last year the company reported a net profit at Rs 3,181.42 crore. 
Sequentially net profit climbed 66 per cent from Rs 2,297 crore reported in the July-September quarter.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 was Rs 1,27,551 crore, down 1.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 1,29,985 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose by 8 per cent from Rs 1,17,949 crore.  Total expenses for the firm went down by 3 per cent to Rs 1,22,696 crore, from Rs 1,26,537 crore Y-o-Y. Sequentially, however, expenses rose by nearly 6 per cent from Rs 1,16,133 crore. 
  The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share  for FY25. The dividend will be paid electronically on or before February 20, 2025. 

BPCL to produce CBG from waste

The Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority (CBDA) announced on Tuesday that it has has signed an agreement with Gail (India) and BPCL to produce compressed biogas (CBG) from urban solid waste in six municipal corporations across the state. 
 
Gail will set up plants in Ambikapur, Raigarh, and Korba, while BPCL will handle Bilaspur, Dhamtari, and Rajnandgaon, with both companies investing around Rs 600 crore and the state expected to receive Rs 6 crore annually in GST from the plants' production and sales.
Shares of BPCL closed at Rs 277.7 on Wednesday, down 0.89 per cent, ahead of the Q3FY25 results. 
 
First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

