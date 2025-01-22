BPCL Q3 results: Profit rises 20% to Rs 3,806 crore, dividend announced

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 was Rs 1,27,551 crore, down 1.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 1,29,985 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose by 8 per cent from Rs 1,17,949 crore. Total expenses for the firm went down by 3 per cent to Rs 1,22,696 crore, from Rs 1,26,537 crore Y-o-Y. Sequentially, however, expenses rose by nearly 6 per cent from Rs 1,16,133 crore.

BPCL to produce CBG from waste

The Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority (CBDA) announced on Tuesday that it has has signed an agreement with Gail (India) and BPCL to produce compressed biogas (CBG) from urban solid waste in six municipal corporations across the state.

Gail will set up plants in Ambikapur, Raigarh, and Korba, while BPCL will handle Bilaspur, Dhamtari, and Rajnandgaon, with both companies investing around Rs 600 crore and the state expected to receive Rs 6 crore annually in GST from the plants' production and sales.

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY25. The dividend will be paid electronically on or before February 20, 2025.