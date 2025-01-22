HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 16,736 cr, NII up 7.7%

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, reported a 2.2 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 16,735.50 crore for the quarter ended December 2024.

Net interest income—the difference between interest earned and interest expended—increased by 7.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 30,650 crore, while other income remained almost flat at Rs 11,450 crore. Mark-to-market gains on investments fell to Rs 70 crore, compared to Rs 1,470 crore during the same period last year. The net interest margin stood at 3.43 per cent for the third quarter of the financial year.

Provisions and contingencies declined to Rs 3,150 crore from Rs 4,220 crore in the same period last year.

ALSO READ: HUL Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 2,984 cr, revenue up 2% Asset quality deteriorated, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to Rs 36,019 crore from Rs 34,251 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 31,012 crore during the same period last year. The gross NPA ratio stood at 1.42 per cent at the end of December 2024, compared to 1.36 per cent at the end of September 2024 and 1.26 per cent a year ago.

The net NPA ratio also increased to 0.46 per cent, up from 0.41 per cent in September 2024 and 0.31 per cent in the year-ago period.

Gross advances stood at Rs 25.4 trillion as of December 31, 2024, a rise of 3.0 per cent over December 31, 2023. Retail loans grew by 10.0 per cent, commercial and rural banking loans increased by 11.6 per cent, while corporate and other wholesale loans declined by 10.4 per cent.

Also Read

Total deposits were Rs 25.6 trillion as of December 31, 2024, marking a 15.8 per cent increase over December 31, 2023.

Current account and savings account (Casa) deposits grew by 4.4 per cent, with savings account deposits at Rs 6.05 trillion and current account deposits at Rs 2.6 trillion. Casa deposits comprised 34.0 per cent of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.

HDFC Bank shares were trading 1.7 per cent higher at Rs 1,669.50 per share at 3 PM.

Meta Keywords: