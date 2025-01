FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) , which owns brands like Dove, Vim, Surf Excel, and Horlicks, on Wednesday reported a 18.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,984 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25). During the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,509 crore.